FOLLOWUP: Parks project problem keeps Fairmount Playground fenced off longer

One month ago, after a reader tip via a story comment, we reported on a pathway project at the south end of Fairmount Playground/Playfield that was expected to be complete by Labor Day. It wasn’t. Nearby resident Kevin asked Parks why and cc’d us on the thread. In a reply this morning, a Parks rep explained:

The project was originally scheduled for completion by September 1. However, the concrete sidewalk the contractor installed did not (meet) ADA requirements, we had to request its removal and replacement. The contractor has been working to correct the grades and complete the project as soon as possible. I have requested an updated schedule from them and want to assure you that this remains a high-priority project for us.

According to our previous story, the contractor is Sunset Grill Construction.