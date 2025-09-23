FOLLOWUP: Kenyon Hall renovations taking a bit longer than originally hoped for

With the end of summer and start of fall, we checked in with the management of West Seattle’s historic event venue Kenyon Hall, to see how close they were to reopening after a summer-long shutdown for renovations. Not close yet, says operations manager Murphy Janssen: “It’s been a bit of a hectic summer as we work through these renos and all the permitting that needs to go into the updates.” So no official reopening date yet; Janssen says they’re “sort of playing it by ear.” But if they are open by November, he says, “I’ve got holds for some fun events …” but he feels closer to certain they’ll “be open for December holiday shows.” We heard a bit about the renovations in this WSB story last May, looking at the status of Kenyon Hall, a nonprofit-owned 109-year-old building at 7904 35th SW.