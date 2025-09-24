FOLLOWUP: Camp Long Lodge rebuild may still be 5+ years away; Councilmember Saka promises restoration but says ‘other funding sources’ needed

More than 10 months after its historic lodge was ravaged by fire, Camp Long remains open as a park and environmental learning center, but the lodge is years away from full restoration. A reader suggested a followup this week. The newest online update on what’s being done right now details the stabilization work and “pre-design study.” But the update concludes:

Our current estimate is that the renovation construction would begin in 2031.

That’s 3+ years after the early estimate we reported a little over a month after the fire. Part of that might be related to the funding issue mentioned by District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka, whose newest newsletter includes his report on a Camp Long site visit:

(Photo from Councilmember Saka’s newsletter) I recently joined Seattle Parks Superintendent AP Diaz at Camp Long to tour the site and see the stabilization work underway following last year’s brazen arson attack that caused significant damage. Camp Long is truly a community treasure. While the historic lodge remains closed as repairs move forward, many other parts of the park remain open and accessible for neighbors to enjoy. Camp Long continues to be a special place in the heart of West Seattle. I’ll keep working closely with the Mayor’s Office and Parks Department to ensure the site is fully restored to its former glory – and that it remains a place where community can gather, learn, and connect with nature for generations to come. We will build back better! In the near term (2025-26), we believe that we can fund initial planning and design costs associated with this restoration project by using insurance proceeds. After that, we’ll need to look for other funding sources, with a potential renewal of the Metropolitan Parks District Fund being the most viable candidate (assuming this Fund ends up being considered for renewal upon its expiration in 2027).

But again, Camp Long remains open as a park and offering events; just this morning, in fact, we published a call for organizations to join this year’s “Trail or Treat” event by stepping forward to decorate the park’s also-historic cabins for visitors on October 25.