FOLLOWUP: 41 ‘qualified candidates’ in the running for Seattle Public Schools superintendent

We’re at the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s every-other-month meeting, where one of tonight’s guests was Seattle Public Schools board president Gina Topp (who also happens to be an Admiral entrepreneur, as co-proprietor of Mission Cantina). Among many other updates, Topp said that the application time for district superintendent closed September 15th, and as of right now, they have “41 qualified candidates” and she says “we are super excited about that number.” She says the board will start reviewing the candidates on Friday. (Previous superintendent Dr. Brent Jones has departed, and interim superintendent Fred Podesta has said he is not interested in the permanent job.) Lots of other news from the meeting too – we’ll have a full report later.