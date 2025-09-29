West Seattle, Washington

FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth on two-boat schedule this afternoon

September 29, 2025 11:58 am
Because of system shuffling forced by the breakdown of a ferry serving Mukilteo-Clinton, the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is down to two boats and will officially use the two-boat schedule this afternoon. The alert from Washington State Ferries says, “The first sailings today on the two-boat schedule will be the 12:35 p.m. Vashon to Southworth on the #2 Issaquah and the 12:40 p.m. Vashon to Fauntleroy on the #1 Kittitas. ” The two-boat schedule is linked from the WSF alerts page.

