Fall equinox sunset watch, comedy show, music quiz, more for your West Seattle Monday

(The classic end-of-summer flower, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our end-of-summer/start-of-fall list of what’s happening and NOT happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (got something to add? please let us know!):

ANTIQUE MALL OF WEST SEATTLE SALE: 11 am to 5 pm today, last day of four-day sale. (4516 California SW)

BABY STORY TIME: Southwest Library‘s noon story time is back! (9010 35th SW)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular 2 pm Monday “briefing meeting”; no public comment, but the agenda explains what’ll happen and how to watch/listen.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Only local competition on the calendar is West Seattle HS golf teams vs. Bishop Blanchet at West Seattle Golf Course at 3:30 pm.

FALL EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH: After fall officially arrives this morning, educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen will lead her change-of-seasons sunset gathering tonight at Solstice Park, 6:15-7:15 (the sun is likely to set behind the trees around 6:50 pm). It’s educational, entertaining, interactive, free, all ages; gather uphill at the park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW).

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT HIATUS: On hold while The Missing Piece moves to new Junction location.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee; book a spot here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play tonight! Easy Street Records‘ every-other-week Music Quiz, 6:30 and 7:30 pm (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

COMEDY AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Tonight’s the night for the monthly show! See who’s headlining, and get tickets, by going here ASAP. 7 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45; the meditation meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Play in The Corner Pocket‘s weekly pool tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: More Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

