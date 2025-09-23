Date set for fall Duwamish Alive! – one day, many ways to help Seattle’s only river and those who depend on it

(WSB photo, 2024)

Set your calendar for Saturday, October 18, one of two days a year when hundreds of volunteers work simultaneously in multiple areas along the Duwamish River and in its watershed – Duwamish Alive! You can register early for some of the events. Here’s what organizers asked us to share with you:

Duwamish Alive! Saving Our Salmon, Saves Our Orca

Saturday, October 18th 10 – 2 at Multiple Local Sites

Join Duwamish Alive! this fall as our salmon are returning in our Duwamish River and Longfellow Creek, with this watershed-wide effort in improving the health of our salmon by restoring their habitat, which provides food, shelter, and cool, clean water that salmon need. Volunteers will be restoring native habitat in multiple urban parks and open spaces by removing invasive weeds, planting native plants, removing debris, and learning about healthy habitat. This is a family-friendly event, all ages welcomed and encouraged. Tools and instruction are provided.

Can’t volunteer? Visitors are welcome to view the river and the returning salmon at həʔapus Village Park, learn about the river, its ecosystem, salmon and how to care for this special place. Stop by the informational tables and find out why we say this is a “pink” year.

We are honored to help steward these locations which are the ancestral lands and waters of the Duwamish Peoples who have been here for thousands of years.

To volunteer, visit DuwamishAlive.org to see the different volunteer opportunities and register for the site of your choice, or email info@duwamishalive.org