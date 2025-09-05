CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Sentencing in murder aboard a Metro bus

Those are photos of Miguel R. Rivera Dominguez, 17 years old when he shot a man dead aboard a Metro bus in White Center in October 2023 without saying a word. We first published the photos when he was charged with premeditated first-degree murder weeks after killing 21-year-old Marcell D. Wagner aboard a West Seattle-bound bus that was stopped at 15th/Roxbury.

(WSB photo, October 3)

Two months ago, Rivera Dominguez pleaded guilty as charged, and this afternoon he was sentenced. According to court documents, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office requested a sentence of 21 years in prison; Superior Court Judge Brian McDonald sentenced him to 23 years and four months, after an hour-long hearing, attended by family members of both the victim and the defendant. Case document indicate the sentence is at the midpoint of the state’s standard sentencing range for someone with no record, 20 years to just under 27 years. He’ll get credit for the nearly two years he’s already been in custody, and he will be on probation for three years when he gets out.