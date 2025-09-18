CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Apartment-gunfire suspect out of jail, but not free

It’s been a month and a half since our last update on the case of 36-year-old Aren Oleson, arrested and charged after a July 31 barrage of gunfire inside his South Admiral apartment. The city subsequently sought and obtained an Extreme Risk Protection Order to keep the guns seized from him afterward from being returned to him any time soon. Oleson has remained in jail since then, charged with 10 misdemeanors, including unlawful gun discharge, drug possession, and six counts of reckless endangerment, for allegedly shooting without consideration for the neighbors inside their apartments when this happened. We got an automated notification today that he had been released from the King County Jail and looked into why. Court documents explain that he was released to inpatient substance-abuse treatment when a space became available at a facility on the Olympic Peninsula. He is still facing trial on the charges filed against him, with a tentative hearing date planned in October.