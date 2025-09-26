CRIME WATCH: About the South Park helicopter search

We don’t always cover South Park events, but this one brought in a couple reader questions: Last Tuesday night, the Guardian One helicopter circled an area of South Park for going on two hours, and King County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted an intensive search on the ground, including two K9 teams. There was no news coverage and no explanation to the community of what was happening, so the next day, we received a couple email questions asking if we knew. Since then, we’ve checked out the archived KCSO radio exchanges as well as asked KCSO what they could tell us. It took a few days but here’s what we were able to find out: According to KCSO, “Deputies and detectives were around the 10th Avenue S. and S. Donovan area working to arrest a suspect possibly stealing cars; Guardian 1 was up helping the search, as were the K9 units.” KCSO adds, “The car they were looking for was a silver Kia.” We don’t know if that’s the same car that crashed just before the search began, around 8:18 pm per the archived audio. There was mention of at least one person jumping fences of area homes after the crash. (One left behind a pair of shoes in one home’s yard.) Despite the extensive searching, KCSO says, “No arrests have been made at this point.” They add that if you have any information, tips are appreciated at MCUtips@kingcounty.gov.

SIDE NOTE: Though most of South Park is in the city and therefore part of the Seattle Police Southwest Precinct jurisdiction, there is a small part that is unincorporated King County. In addition, a law-enforcement agency may be working in an area outside its jurisdiction if the investigation involved something over