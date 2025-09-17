COUNTDOWN: One week for advance tickets to Taste of West Seattle

Got your ticket to the West Seattle Food Bank-benefiting Taste of West Seattle? It’s eight days away – and WSFB has announced it’ll extend advance ticket sales until the night before:

The West Seattle Food Bank has extended pre-sales for Taste of West Seattle tickets through Wednesday, September 24, at 11:59 p.m. Purchasing pre-sale tickets guarantees entry and helps WSFB plan for capacity — and every ticket sold directly funds critical programs.

Proceeds support WSFB’s work beyond groceries, including clothing, rental assistance, and other essential services that help families and seniors remain stable with dignity.

“Extending pre-sales gives more neighbors a chance to join the celebration — and every ticket makes a real impact in sustaining our programs at a time when seniors and families truly need us,” said Robbin Peterson, Development Director at the West Seattle Food Bank.