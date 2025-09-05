COUNTDOWN: Got your Taste of West Seattle ticket yet? Here’s who’ll be serving and pouring

(WSB file photo)

30 food and drink purveyors, all in one place! Your one chance this year to savor the lineup is the Taste of West Seattle, a benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank, now just under three weeks away – Thursday, September 25, at The Hall @ Fauntleroy (9131 California SW). It’s usually a sellout, so now’s the best time to buy your ticket, and in case you need some help deciding, the WSFB has provided the full list of participants, including notes about who’s new to the Taste this year:

The Taste of West Seattle is just under three weeks out, and tickets are going fast! General Admission ($75) and VIP ($125) are both still available. VIP guests enjoy early entry at 5:30 pm, exclusive seating lounges, and a special WSFB supporter gift. Guests will experience live music from local legend Jim Page, plus raffles and games with prizes from neighborhood businesses — all while sampling from an incredible lineup of local vendors and voting for your favorite across 5 categories. Every ticket supports the West Seattle Food Bank’s vital work to keep our neighbors fed, clothed, and housed. 21+ only. bit.ly/TasteofWS2025

A Butter Place

Birdhouse

Cactus

Darby Wine

Dolcetta Artisan Sweets

Elliott Bay Brewing Company

Falafel Salam

Ghostfish Brewing Company

Keautious Bakin and Kakin – new to the Taste

Ku Mana’s – new to the Taste

La La’s Lemonade – new to the Taste

The Locöl Kitchen and Bar

Mama Row’s Caramel Cakes – new to the Taste

Margie’s Café at the Center for Active Living

Mission Cantina

Molly Moon’s Ice Cream – new to the Taste

Mom’s Micro Gardens – new to the Taste

The Neighborhood – new to the Taste

Nola’s Events

NW Texas BBQ

Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce

Peninsula Soul Food – new to the Taste

The Roll Pod – new to the Taste

Ringa

Spruce Hill Winery – new to the Taste

T2 Cellar

Three 9 Lounge – new to the Taste

Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes

Viscon Cellars

West Seattle Grounds