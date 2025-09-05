COUNTDOWN: Got your Taste of West Seattle ticket yet? Here’s who’ll be serving and pouring

30 food and drink purveyors, all in one place! Your one chance this year to savor the lineup is the Taste of West Seattle, a benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank, now just under three weeks away – Thursday, September 25, at The Hall @ Fauntleroy (9131 California SW). It’s usually a sellout, so now’s the best time to buy your ticket, and in case you need some help deciding, the WSFB has provided the full list of participants, including notes about who’s new to the Taste this year:
Taste of West Seattle: 20 Days Away!
The Taste of West Seattle is just under three weeks out, and tickets are going fast! General Admission ($75) and VIP ($125) are both still available. VIP guests enjoy early entry at 5:30 pm, exclusive seating lounges, and a special WSFB supporter gift. Guests will experience live music from local legend Jim Page, plus raffles and games with prizes from neighborhood businesses — all while sampling from an incredible lineup of local vendors and voting for your favorite across 5 categories. Every ticket supports the West Seattle Food Bank’s vital work to keep our neighbors fed, clothed, and housed. 21+ only. bit.ly/TasteofWS2025
A Butter Place
Birdhouse
Cactus
Darby Wine
Dolcetta Artisan Sweets
Elliott Bay Brewing Company
Falafel Salam
Ghostfish Brewing Company
Keautious Bakin and Kakin – new to the Taste
Ku Mana’s – new to the Taste
La La’s Lemonade – new to the Taste
The Locöl Kitchen and Bar
Mama Row’s Caramel Cakes – new to the Taste
Margie’s Café at the Center for Active Living
Mission Cantina
Molly Moon’s Ice Cream – new to the Taste
Mom’s Micro Gardens – new to the Taste
The Neighborhood – new to the Taste
Nola’s Events
NW Texas BBQ
Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce
Peninsula Soul Food – new to the Taste
The Roll Pod – new to the Taste
Ringa
Spruce Hill Winery – new to the Taste
T2 Cellar
Three 9 Lounge – new to the Taste
Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes
Viscon Cellars
West Seattle Grounds
