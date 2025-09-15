COUNTDOWN: Four days until Holy Rosary’s West Fest. Here’s the music lineup!

The last festival of summer – on the brink of fall – is Holy Rosary School‘s West Fest, this Friday night and all day Saturday. We just got the music (and more) lineups from organizers:
Friday: 9/19
6 pm……………….Hair Force
7:30 pm…………..Nathan Shafi
8 pm……………….Secondhand Flannel
Saturday: 9/20
10 am……………..Princess Story Time
12:00pm…………Raymond the Magician
1 pm……………….Mister the Williams
2 pm……………….Legal Issues
4 pm……………….Project 33
5:50 pm…………..Plenty of Doubt
6:50 pm…………..Fools in the Rain
8:30 pm…………..DAD
And here’s the general festival info:
Friday, September 19th • 6 PM – 10 PM
Saturday, September 20th • 10 AM – 10 PM
JOIN THE FUN! Live entertainment, food booths, kids rides, BINGO, cake walk, and carnival-style games!
LOCATION: Holy Rosary School 4142 42nd Ave. SW
GENERAL QUESTIONS: Visit: holyrosaryws.org/westfest
