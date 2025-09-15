COUNTDOWN: Four days until Holy Rosary’s West Fest. Here’s the music lineup!

The last festival of summer – on the brink of fall – is Holy Rosary School‘s West Fest, this Friday night and all day Saturday. We just got the music (and more) lineups from organizers:

Friday: 9/19

6 pm……………….Hair Force

7:30 pm…………..Nathan Shafi

8 pm……………….Secondhand Flannel Saturday: 9/20

10 am……………..Princess Story Time

12:00pm…………Raymond the Magician

1 pm……………….Mister the Williams

2 pm……………….Legal Issues

4 pm……………….Project 33

5:50 pm…………..Plenty of Doubt

6:50 pm…………..Fools in the Rain

8:30 pm…………..DAD

And here’s the general festival info: