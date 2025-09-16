CELEBRATING CHANGE: First Lutheran Church of West Seattle invites you to service and lunch Sunday to commemorate musical transitions

You’re invited to First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) this Sunday for a special service and lunch. Here’s what it’s all about:

On Sunday, September 21st, the West Seattle community is invited to celebrate musical transitions at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle. Luncheon is being served after the 10:30 a.m. morning service, to introduce Dana Robinson as our new Organist and Choirmaster, and honor Deacon Emeritus Dean Hard as our retiring Choirmaster.

Dean Hard began singing in the First Lutheran choir as a West Seattle High School student in the 1950s. It seems that he found his calling, because he went on to serve as Choirmaster, along with Andrew King as Cantor/Organist, for the last 50 years, in addition to his academic career at West Seattle High School. After Andy’s death last year, Dean postponed his own retirement to help shepherd FLCWS through numerous substitute organists and our search for an individual who could serve as both organist and choirmaster in the tradition of excellence that we have enjoyed in our liturgy and church services.

Enter Dana Robinson — who comes to us from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he was an Associate Professor of Music (Organ) for 25 years, and has an extensive background as a church Organist and Choirmaster dating back to 1978. Dana has performed nationally and internationally, and is considered by many to be, “one of the finest performers of Johann Sebastian Bach’s music in the United States.” (Music at 9th & Stewart, Seattle 2019)

How fortunate for us that when Dana retired from his professorship in Illinois last December, he intended to move back to Tacoma and find a local church that had a unique and excellent organ where he could make beautiful music and enhance worship for the congregation. Enter into the picture, First Lutheran Church of West Seattle! We so look forward to what joys will be heard from our Organs and Choir, Deo Gloria Santores, resonating in our church and surrounding us with lush tones that give us inspiration and delight as we worship every Sunday at First Lutheran. Soli deo gloria!!!

SAVE THE DATE

Sunday, September 21

Following the service, you are invited to a luncheon in the Parish Hall, honoring Dean Hard’s many years of service as Deacon and Choirmaster at FLCWS and to welcome Dana Robinson as our Organist/hoirmaster

10:30 a.m. Eucharist Service

11:45 Luncheon in the Parish Hall

First Lutheran Church of West Seattle

4105 California Ave SW

206-935-6530

www.flcws.org