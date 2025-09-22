CAN YOU HELP? Spaces remain in special West Seattle blood drive honoring Susie Tennant

If you can donate blood, here’s a special chance to do it in West Seattle! We checked and as of this morning, spaces remain in this one-day drive announced just before the weekend:

SMASH Seattle & Music’s In Our Blood are coming together to honor Susie Tennant (RIP), a beloved member of the Seattle music community, with a blood drive on Sunday, October 5, from 9 am-3 pm in the West Seattle Junction.

We’re joining forces with our friends at Easy Street Records, Sub Pop Records, Top Pot Doughnuts, Molly Moon’s Ice Cream, the West Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Market, the West Seattle Junction and the Tennant/Swenson Family to celebrate her legacy and save lives.

Our collective goal is to sign up 48 West Seattleites to donate blood, enjoy free swag, eat sweet treats, and be part of this special tribute.

Blood donors must sign up ahead of time at this link: donate.bloodworksnw.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/98124

Each blood donor will receive:

(1) Limited-edition West Seattle Hard Core Susie Tennant t-shirt, donated by Sub Pop

(1) Limited-edition Musics In Our Blood t-shirt

(1) Scoop of Molly Moon’s Ice Cream

(1) Top Pot Doughnut or Coffee

(1) Easy Street Records sticker

Blood Drive facts & inspo

-It takes 1,000 blood donors every day to maintain blood inventory at our local hospitals.

-Only 62% of the population is eligible to donate blood – for a variety of reasons – and of those, only 3% donate blood.

-It takes 1 hour to donate 1 pint of blood that could save 1-3 lives. (15 minutes to give blood, and 45 minutes for paperwork and prep).

-Every 2 seconds someone in our country needs a blood transfusion.

-You can donate blood every 56 days.

-When you donate blood, you’ll also find out your blood type, which is good to know in case you need blood in an emergency.