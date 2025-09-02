‘Build it all’: Local leaders insist West Seattle, Ballard, and all Sound Transit 3 projects must be completed, despite newest cost estimates

We’re about to head back from Ballard, where Mayor Bruce Harrell led a lineup of local leaders in insisting that all of ST3 – including light-rail extensions to West Seattle and Ballard – must be built. The exhortation “Build it all” came from another speaker, regional labor leader Katie Garrow, but others said it in other ways; West Seattle was represented by County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who declared, “Voters said yes in 2016; now our job is to deliver on that promise … if we fail [to complete all of ST3], we fail the entire region.” There was no hint of anything dramatic such as new taxes; there was some talk of what ST board member and King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci mentioned at last week’s ST board meeting (WSB coverage here), looking at whether the second downtown tunnel could be dropped, and the mayor noted that city councilmembers are about to take up legislation allocating dozens of city jobs to speeding up permitting and otherwise assisting with the project. (We asked if the city has estimated how much that might save ST; the mayor said no.) More details when we get back to HQ, including video of the event.