BIZNOTES: Two sales happening now – watercraft/gear at Alki Kayak Tours; ‘name your price junk’ at Razzie’s

Two biznotes about sales happening today:

END-OF-SEASON WATERCRAFT/GEAR SALE: Today is the first day of a three-day sale by Alki Kayak Tours at Seacrest:

We have a variety of used kayaks, paddle boards, and accessories available at amazing prices. The event will also include on-water demos and a chance for the community to buy and sell their own watercraft. Alki Kayak Tours’ End-of-Season Boat Swap & Gear Sale! Join us Friday, Sat, Sun (Sept. 12th,13th & 14th) for amazing deals on gently used & consigned kayaks, paddle boards, paddles, life jackets, and more! (wet suits, dry suits & paddle clothes, etc. as well as 25% off select new gear and merchandise). Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save big and gear up to explore the breathtaking Pacific Northwest waterways! When: Fri 9/12 12:00-6:00

Sat 9/13 10:00-6:00

Sun 9/14 11:00-6:00 Where: Alki Kayak Tours

1660 Harbor Ave SW

‘NAME YOUR PRICE’ JUNK SALE: Razzie’s Junk Removal, at the former Tony’s Market (35th/Barton), is selling off some of what it’s collected, to celebrate its 1-year anniversary. Stop by before 4 pm today.

Proprietor Raz Vorng explains, “Most of the items come from customers’ homes. A lot of these things are stil in good condition and I can’t see myself tossing it out, owners simply wanted them gone. Normally I donate everything to nonprofits, but recently they asked me to pause since they’ve been overwhelmed with donations. Because of that, I’ve started setting aside the good items we collect.” And today, they’re available for purchase, you name the price.