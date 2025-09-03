BACK TO SCHOOL: How Day 1 began at Madison MS

Another school where students were warmly welcomed on this first day: Madison Middle School. Thanks to PTSA president Amber Zeddies for the photos! Arrivals were celebratory, with a photo-op station:

Longtime principal (since the ’13-’14 school year) Dr. Robert Gary even got into the spirit:

And another reminder, it’s the first full year of the School Street in front of Madison, with 45th closed to through traffic on weekdays:

P.S. Want to get involved with the PTSA? This year’s board-meeting schedule is here.