Art classes with Diane Kappa: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

New local members of the WSB sponsor team get to tell you about what they do, so today, as we welcome artist Diane Kappa, here’s what she wants you to know about the classes she teaches:

The Magic of Block Printing

There’s a special moment when a student lifts their first print from the block—a mix of surprise and delight that never gets old. Block printing is accessible to beginners yet endlessly inspiring for seasoned makers. In my workshops, I focus on creating an atmosphere where everyone feels supported to experiment, discover, and leave with both artwork and the confidence to keep creating at home.

Workshops in West Seattle (and Beyond)

I’ve been teaching workshops in West Seattle for almost 2 years, and they’ve become a place where creativity and community naturally come together. Each class takes place in my studio with no more than five students, providing plenty of space to spread out and lots of personal attention. The intimate setting makes it easy to relax, connect, and dive fully into the creative process. While block printing remains at the heart of what I teach, I also offer a variety of other art classes, giving students fresh ways to explore their creativity. I’m especially grateful for the opportunity to host week-long retreats in inspiring locations, where my students and I can carve out meaningful time to create, connect, and recharge.

Join the Community

Workshops and retreats aren’t just about learning a skill—they’re about making space for creativity in your life and finding a community that inspires and encourages you. If you’ve been curious to try block printing or another creative class, or if you’re ready to dive deeper, I’d love to welcome you into an upcoming workshop or retreat. As a thank-you for finding me through West Seattle Blog, mention this article when signing up for a class and receive 10% off.

I’m proud to be a host site and participating artist for the West Seattle Art Tour this weekend, September 20 & 21! During the tour, I open my studio doors so neighbors and visitors can meet me and three fellow artists, getting a behind-the-scenes glimpse into what a creative life looks like.

Visit dianekappa.com to see upcoming workshops and retreats. And instagram.com/dianekappa for a day-to-day look into my creative life.

