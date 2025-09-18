Alki Community Council, Rat City Art & Food Walk, midday jazz, more for your West Seattle and vicinity Thursday

(Traffic cam in the heart of The Junction)

Here’s what is happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where. you’ll find even more):

CITY COUNCIL CONSIDERS REZONING/GROWTH PROPOSALS: The daylong meeting with major votes is under way now, with the first session having started at 9:30 am, and the second session at 2 pm. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Explore options for your fall gardening! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), free.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), free.

MIDDAY JAZZ: Alki UCC starts a midday concert series with Susan Pascal playing jazz at noon. (6115 SW Hinds)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is back today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

DOG SWIM TIME AT ARBOR HEIGHTS POOL: The annual “Dog Days of Summer” are back this week! Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW) opens its pool for dogs-only swimming, right before it’s drained for the offseason cleaning. 4-7 pm daily through Friday this week plus noon-5 pm on Saturday. $5/session per dog. (Here’s our story from day 1.)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Five Hooks Seafood.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

RAT CITY ART AND FOOD WALK: From South Delridge southward, local businesses are hosting dozens of venues and artists tonight, 5 to 8 pm – see the map/list on our partner site White Center Now.

DUSTY 45s FT. SPECIAL GUESTS: Another attraction in White Center tonight: Free live music 6-9 pm at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, White Center) with The Dusty 45s featuring Tripp Rezac and The Champagne Cowboys.

WESTIES RUN CLUB ORCA HALF SHAKEOUT: 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run is the official “shakeout run” for this weekend’s Orca Half.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Prefer to walk? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: From safety issues to community-event plans, lots to talk about at tonight’s in-person-only 7 pm meeting at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

ADMIRAL PUB TRIVIA: Free to play; win prizes! 7 pm. (2306 California SW)

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Marvelette, 8 pm.

