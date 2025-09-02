West Seattle, Washington

Admiral drugstore changeover, and what else is up in West Seattle today

September 2, 2025
Quick preview today as we’re headed out on a story. First, almost everything on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for today is a regular weekly event, so please check there for what’s happening in the hours ahead.

Second, one thing not on the calendar: It’s switchover day for the third of three West Seattle drugstores converting to CVS. As we reported last week, the Admiral Bartell Drugs staff told us the plan for the changeover is to close at noon today, then reopen tomorrow as CVS. Jefferson Square made the switch last week, while the Rite Aid on California SW south of The Junction converted last month; the Westwood Village Rite Aid was not acquired, and it permanently closed last week.

