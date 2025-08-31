YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Baseball pitches two opportunities

Back to school means back to sports for many – and West Seattle Baseball has two programs it’s pitching with this announcement:

Two opportunities to play baseball this fall!

Fall Ball is West Seattle Baseball’s instructional league for the fall season, combining seasonal drills, stations, and opportunities for kids to advance their skills, build their confidence, and enjoy the game of baseball.

Fall Ball will be divided into three primary divisions: Pinto (8 & Under), Mustang (10 & Under), and Bronco (12 & Under). Tuesdays will be instructional days, building skills, and Fridays will be game-playing days, featuring sandlot baseball.

The season will run from September 9 through October 17. The cost to play is $125.

Sign-up link: go.teamsnap.com/forms/494738

Also:

Coach Ballgame is back at the Pee Wees on September 6 from 5-8 PM!

Coach Ballgame is back at the Pee Wee Fields on Saturday, 9/6! Don’t miss out on one of the best baseball training programs out there. Coach Ballgame and his team lead small, quick drills to build skills for kids to learn the game of baseball. He teaches the games of baseball through stories like Jim Abbott, Roberto Clemente, and more.

Sign-up link: hisawyer.com/coach-ballgame/schedules/activity-set/1365015