YOUTH SPORTS: Registration time for Southwest Lacrosse Club’s ‘Fall Ball’ season

With summer slowly segueing into fall, we’re continuing to publish announcements for fall-sports signups as well as other activities. Today – here’s what one of our area’s lacrosse organizations wants you to know!

Looking for a fast-paced, team-oriented sport for your child? The Southwest Lacrosse Club (a.k.a. SW Titans) is launching its 2nd Annual Fall Ball season — a welcoming, skill-focused program for boys in grades 3–8.

Whether your child is brand new to lacrosse or played last spring, this 10-week season is a great way to learn the game, stay active, and have fun with friends. Practices begin in late September, with one exciting “jamboree” game day in November and a tournament weekend to close the season in early December.

We believe lacrosse should be accessible to everyone. That’s why we offer:

-Full and partial scholarships

-Loaner equipment

-Simple scheduling for busy families

The SW Titans’ mission is to inspire, teach, and empower young athletes through safe, inclusive lacrosse experiences that build confidence, teamwork, and community pride.

We proudly welcome families from West Seattle, White Center, South Park, Burien, Tukwila, SeaTac, and Normandy Park. Lacrosse also complements sports like football, ice hockey, soccer, and basketball—so kids can transfer skills while having a blast.

“Think fast, run hard, and play with heart—Fall Ball is your chance to jump into the game!”

“SW Titans lacrosse is for kids who love to move, compete, and be part of something big.”

“I didn’t know anything about lacrosse at first, but now I love it. It’s fast and fun!” – Jayden, age 11

Want to learn more or sign up? Visit & Register at swlacrosseclub.org or email us at swlctitans@gmail.com with any questions.