You asked, so we asked: About the drill rig close to Harbor Avenue’s south end

Multiple readers have asked about that big drill rig that’s appeared between ActivSpace and West Coast Self-Storage toward the south end of Harbor Avenue SW. A map check showed it’s parked on property belonging to West Coast Self-Storage (3252 Harbor Ave SW), so we checked in with WCSS’s manager Crystal this afternoon. She said the equipment is there as part of the work of completing their facility, which has been built in phases. She said the final phase includes one more building. The construction permit filed with the city shows the building at a new address, 3300 Harbor Ave SW, and having 3 stories with a mix of parking and storage, but does not have a count on the number of self-storage units. The storage facility on the site to the north has 852 units. Crystal told WSB there shouldn’t be any traffic impacts during construction aside from trucks entering and leaving the property. West Coast Self Storage has been open at the Harbor Avenue location since August of 2020.