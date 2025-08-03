Winging it in West Seattle: Readers’ bird photos

The human-made flying machines of Seafair‘s airshow are done for another year … tonight we’re launching one of our occasional galleries of natural-born flyers, thanks to readers’ contributions:

No birds visible but Stan Gelles tells us that’s a Bushtit nest – for the tiny birds that flock together, chirping, from tree to tree, shrub to shrub. Bigger birds from here – like the snacking Belted Kingfisher photographed by Stewart L.:

Stewart also photographed what might be the most photogenic bird on West Seattle shores, a Great Blue Heron:

A snacking heron captured the attention of Erin Jackson:

Erin also spotted a Glaucous-winged Gull in the process of dining:

That’s also what this Osprey photographed by Gary Jones was up to:

And Jerry Simmons saw this Bald Eagle getting ready for liftoff from an offshore raft:

Jerry also found a Barred Owl clearly trying to ask, “whoooo are YOU looking at?”

Thanks to everyone who sends bird photos, wildlife photos, sunset photos, breaking news photos … email is optimal, westseattleblog@gmail.com – but text also works if time is of the essence, 206-293-6302.