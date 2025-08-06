Wine-tasting celebration with alumni wineries Saturday at South Seattle College on Puget Ridge

Before we get to what’s happening today/tonight, in case you haven’t seen this upcoming wine-tasting event in our calendar, here’s what’s happening this Saturday:

For 21 years, the Northwest Wine Academy at South Seattle College has been a cornerstone of technical wine education, cultivating talent, fostering entrepreneurship, and empowering students to turn their passion into a profession. As NWWA marks this milestone, they will celebrate what truly defines their legacy: the students who bring the Academy to life.

Northwest Wine Academy’s First Annual Alumni Celebration

Saturday, August 9th, 2 pm to 5 pm

Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room at South Seattle College, 6000 16th Ave SW

(Please use Entry 1 to access the Northwest Wine Academy – “NWA” on the campus map)

Join us as we welcome back Northwest Wine Academy alumni to celebrate their success. This special event showcases businesses founded and run by former students while raising vital funds to support the Academy. All proceeds will go directly toward program supplies that enhance hands-on learning.

Tickets are $50 and include wine tastings from participating alumni wineries, selections from NWWA’s own label, a commemorative wine glass, and cheese and charcuterie pairings.

Tickets: clover.com/online-ordering/nw-wine-academy-seattle

Participants include: Cloudlift Cellars, Gorman Winery, Lobo Hills Winery, Phelps Creek Vineyards, Pine Lake Cellars, SAMA Cellars, Sparkman Cellars, T2 Cellars, Truth Teller Winery, Uva Furem Winery, Vinos Penguinos, William Grassie Wine Estates. Presented in partnership with Seattle Urban Wineries

About The South Seattle College Wine Technology Program at Northwest Wine Academy

Founded in 2004, the Northwest Wine Academy is Western Washington’s first and only teaching winery of its kind. Our mission is to prepare the next generation of wine professionals through hands-on education and real-world experience. We offer certificate programs and Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degrees in Wine Production as well as Marketing & Sales of Food and Wine, equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in the wine, food service, and hospitality industries.