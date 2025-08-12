WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wildfire smoke moving in

(Reader photo via text)

If the 90-degree temperature isn’t enough, how about a helping of wildfire smoke too? Several people have pinged us to point out it’s getting smokier, and some have sent photos (even without them, we can tell now that the sunlight is filtered through that unmistakable haze. Checking the National Weather Service‘s most-recent “forecast discussion,” this was anticipated: “… With the switch of wind direction, expect that some haze and smoke from a large fire burning on Vancouver Island may begin to move eastward across the local area. This may be most prominent across the northern portion of the area (the San Juan Islands east into the North Cascades), but another source will be the Bear Gulch fires.” The latter have been burning for weeks on the Olympic Peninsula.

(Photo sent by Melanie from North Admiral)

Keep an eye on your favorite air-quality map; the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency map isn’t detecting it yet but does have this advice about dealing with wildfire smoke.