WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Fauntleroy Fall Festival benefit dinner pop-up a hot ticket

Just wrapping up on SW Henderson west of 35th SW, The Birdhouse‘s dinner pop-up benefiting the Fauntleroy Fall Festival was a hit. When we stopped by for photos around 5:30, the line for the order/pick up window stretched around the corner. Tables – loaned by DSquared, whose Reed Haggerty is a festival organizer – were full of people dining from the barbecue-centered menu and chatting with neighbors.

The Fauntleroy Community Association doesn’t present the festival but supports it and was part of an info-table there too:

The donation box is a reminder that the festival runs on donations and volunteer power – it’s exactly two months away, on Sunday, October 19, 2-5 pm in and around Fauntleroy Church, YMCA, and Schoolhouse.