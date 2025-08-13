UPDATE: West Seattle power outage hits 4,700+ customers

2:04 AM: Thanks for the tip. Big power outage in West Seattle – more than 4,700 customers. No word yet on the cause.

2:18 AM: The SCL map, which says the outage started a few minutes before 2 am, calls its cause “environmental.”

2:23 AM: Some commenters say their power’s already back. The SCL map says they’re among 2,000 restored; it’s still out for 2,700 customers.

2:29 AM: Now the map has changed the cause to “tree/vegetation.” Adding a screenshot of the area still out.

2:48 AM: A “brush fire” to which SFD responded at 42nd/Dawson an hour before the outage started is now looking like the likely cause, as suggested by this report and photo received from Amanda: