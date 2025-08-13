West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: West Seattle power outage hits 4,700+ customers

August 13, 2025 2:04 am
|      10 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

2:04 AM: Thanks for the tip. Big power outage in West Seattle – more than 4,700 customers. No word yet on the cause.

2:18 AM: The SCL map, which says the outage started a few minutes before 2 am, calls its cause “environmental.”

2:23 AM: Some commenters say their power’s already back. The SCL map says they’re among 2,000 restored; it’s still out for 2,700 customers.

2:29 AM: Now the map has changed the cause to “tree/vegetation.” Adding a screenshot of the area still out.

2:48 AM: A “brush fire” to which SFD responded at 42nd/Dawson an hour before the outage started is now looking like the likely cause, as suggested by this report and photo received from Amanda:

There was a large tree that caught on fire on 42nd Ave SW / Dawson at around 12:50 AM. My baby woke up first and then we all jumped out of bed since our entire house smelled like a fire. My husband thankfully went outside to check and that’s when he then saw the tree on fire and called it in. Tree was in the power lines so it may be why there is an outage now.

10 Replies to "UPDATE: West Seattle power outage hits 4,700+ customers"

  • Tethyr August 13, 2025 (2:10 am)
    It’s out over here in Genesee Hill. 

  • Cyn B August 13, 2025 (2:16 am)
    Power is out at 36th and Findlay. Use a medical device for sleep and woke up immediately when it stopped.

  • Xander August 13, 2025 (2:17 am)
    Just came back on in North Admiral. 

  • WestSeattleSteve August 13, 2025 (2:18 am)
    Power back on in Admiral 2:16AM. City Light Map hasn’t updated yet.

  • yay August 13, 2025 (2:18 am)
    power restored here at California Ave SW, 2700 block.

  • Chris August 13, 2025 (2:21 am)
    You are very efficient.   Woke to no power & power now back on.   Be interesting to know cause.

    • WSB August 13, 2025 (2:26 am)
      As always, I’ll follow up with SCL’s media person later this morning. I’ve never seen “environmental” listed on the map as an outage cause so I have no idea what it could mean. No obvious causes like pole fires or car crashes logged anywhere that I am seeing … (Update, as noted above, the map now lists “tree/vegetation” as cause …)

  • Sue August 13, 2025 (2:29 am)
    Power still out 41st SW & Findlay 

  • Nicky August 13, 2025 (2:31 am)
    Still out at the 5000 block of California. Came home an hour ago and SFD was handling a fire next street over 

  • SSS August 13, 2025 (2:55 am)
    Still out by Camp Long. 

