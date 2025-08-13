West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Why the Guardian One helicopter was over Arbor Heights (and beyond)

August 13, 2025 5:33 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Helicopter | West Seattle news

5:33 PM: For those wondering why the Guardian One helicopter is over Arbor Heights – they’re helping SPD in an attempt to recover a stolen vehicle. The helicopter isn’t routinely summoned for this kind of call but the vehicle in question was reported to have been stolen in a carjacking, so that ups the case to robbery; we don’t know where or when that happened – no carjackings recently in WS. The car is described as a gray 2021 Dodge Challenger with a “small rear window broken out,” license starting with CMT; call 911 if you see it.

5:46 PM: With some indications the car might be headed north, or might even gotten onto the ferry, the helicopter has moved out of the Arbor Heights area.

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Why the Guardian One helicopter was over Arbor Heights (and beyond)"

  • Deb August 13, 2025 (5:48 pm)
    Thank you WSBlog for ALWAYS knowing what is going on – in the air and on the ground. The Helicopter just flew over Seaview. 

  • S August 13, 2025 (5:53 pm)
    Saw a grey car that seemed to match that description speed down 41st around 5:30, called it in. Thanks for posting this! 

    • WSB August 13, 2025 (6:02 pm)
      Heard that dispatch.

