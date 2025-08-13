WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Why the Guardian One helicopter was over Arbor Heights (and beyond)

5:33 PM: For those wondering why the Guardian One helicopter is over Arbor Heights – they’re helping SPD in an attempt to recover a stolen vehicle. The helicopter isn’t routinely summoned for this kind of call but the vehicle in question was reported to have been stolen in a carjacking, so that ups the case to robbery; we don’t know where or when that happened – no carjackings recently in WS. The car is described as a gray 2021 Dodge Challenger with a “small rear window broken out,” license starting with CMT; call 911 if you see it.

5:46 PM: With some indications the car might be headed north, or might even gotten onto the ferry, the helicopter has moved out of the Arbor Heights area.