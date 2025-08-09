West Seattle, Washington

09 Saturday

57℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Street robbery reported near Lincoln Park

August 9, 2025 2:30 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

2:30 AM: Police are investigating a reported street robbery in which a phone was taken from the victim. They’ve been sorting out the actual location, since the victim reported it from their home at a different location, but the location mentioned most recently was 47th/Lincoln Park Way. The robbers were described as “two Black males, masks, dark clothing, handguns” who got away in a silver or gray “older” Chevrolet Silverado missing its bumper. They’re also suspected in an earlier robbery but we don’t have details on that yet.

2:34 AM: Police just found what might be that Silverado, on Alki, but haven’t yet found the robbers. They may have left in another vehicle, and they might have an accomplice.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Street robbery reported near Lincoln Park"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.