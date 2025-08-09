WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Street robbery reported near Lincoln Park

2:30 AM: Police are investigating a reported street robbery in which a phone was taken from the victim. They’ve been sorting out the actual location, since the victim reported it from their home at a different location, but the location mentioned most recently was 47th/Lincoln Park Way. The robbers were described as “two Black males, masks, dark clothing, handguns” who got away in a silver or gray “older” Chevrolet Silverado missing its bumper. They’re also suspected in an earlier robbery but we don’t have details on that yet.

2:34 AM: Police just found what might be that Silverado, on Alki, but haven’t yet found the robbers. They may have left in another vehicle, and they might have an accomplice.