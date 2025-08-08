WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen yellow pickup truck; another stolen bicycle; two abandoned bikes

This Crime Watch roundup starts with a stolen pickup truck:

STOLEN YELLOW TRUCK: Mike emailed the report: “A friend of mine’s 2021 Ford F-250 truck was stolen from near Luna Park on Wednesday. It’s BRIGHT YELLOW! Stock photo attached.” We’re waiting for the plate number and police-report number, but in the meantime, “bright yellow” is distinctive enough that it might be identifiable if abandoned somewhere.

That same area is where this bicycle theft happened, one of three more bicycles in reader reports this evening:

STOLEN KIDS’ BIKE: Reported by Sarah:

Someone stole our daughter’s bike today or last night. It was tucked behind a tree in front of our house, on 32nd Ave (near Avalon Way). Normally it’s locked up but we had it unfortunately left out. It is a neon yellow Giant bike with distinctive teal basket with flowers, a cat squeeze horn. The streamers in picture aren’t on handles any more.

It’s been reported to police – temporary number T00036420.

ABANDONED, POSSIBLY STOLEN: M. noticed these in Admiral: