WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Woman shot in Alki area

10:54 PM: First police got a report of gunfire heard on Alki – then a report of someone shot. They’re with a victim who is reported to have five gunshot wounds, said to be stopped with two other people in a car at 51st and Admiral [map]. They’re not sure yet where the shooting happened aside from “on Alki Beach somewhere.” Meanwhile, the response is blocking eastbound Admiral near 51st.

11 PM: Police just told dispatch that so far the people in the car say they were just driving on Alki “and someone opened fire on them.” … They also were told the gunfire might have come from a “black sedan.” Meantime, the victim has been described on emergency radio as a woman in her early 20s.

11:12 PM: Officers report finding a shell casing at 60th/Alki. They’ll be blocking Alki Avenue in the area while they search for more. The victim, meantime, has been taken to Harborview Medical Center.

11:19 PM: New update from officers to dispatch: “This is going to be a DV [domestic violence] incident.”