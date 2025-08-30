WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the big police response at 35th/Andover

Thanks for the tips. Here’s what the big police response that blocked 35th at Andover for a while about half an hour ago was about, according to emergency-radio archives: A car stolen somewhere in the East Precinct’s C sector area, possibly in a carjacking, was tracked to the westbound West Seattle Bridge and then to West Seattle. Southwest Precinct police found it and initially didn’t know if anyone was inside, so they approached with guns drawn. They eventually confirmed the car, described as a silver Hyundai Accent, had no one inside. No description(s) of whoever left it there but the car was last seen at the original crime scene being driven away by a “white male with a short buzz cut.”