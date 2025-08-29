WEEKEND PREVIEW: Thunder Road Guitars stoked for Saturday sale, raising $ for West Seattle Food Bank – and dunking Frank

Thunder Road Guitars proprietor Frank Gross may be in the West Seattle Food Bank bin today, but tomorrow he’ll be spending time in a much-splashier container – a dunk tank! We are now just a day away from the big holiday-weekend sale at Thunder Road Guitars (longtime WSB sponsor), which Frank has turned into a food-bank fundraiser – 10 percent of sales will be donated – that will include your chance to dunk Frank and enter the raffle drawing for the Gretsch ’57 Duo guitar he’s holding. And while they last, dunkers get the T-shirt held by TRG staffer Bender, shown below with Robbin from WSFB:

As for how you can dunk Frank: “Bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the West Seattle Food bank or purchase a guitar, amplifier, or pedal. Either one of those gets you 3 throws at our fearless leader and a limited TRG shirt for the event.” All this, plus one-day-only deals, are happening noon-6 pm Saturday (August 30) at Thunder Road Guitars, 6400 California SW in Morgan Junction.