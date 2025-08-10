WEEK AHEAD: City’s traveling public-safety forum comes to West Seattle on Thursday

This week has brought multiple crimes of note, so there’s a lot to talk about when city leaders bring their traveling public-safety forum to West Seattle on Thursday. As announced last month, it’ll be at 6 pm Thursday (August 14) at Delridge Community Center (Delridge Way SW/SW Genesee), with speakers expected to include Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes, CARE Department Chief Amy Barden, and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, as well as representatives of other key city departments. The goal of the forums held around the city – this forum is specifically for City Council District 1 – was explained in the city’s original June announcement. They’ve requested RSVPs but we’re told that’s not mandatory, more a matter of ensuring there’s enough room at the venue, so if you don’t RSVP, do get there early.