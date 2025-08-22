VIDEO: Thirsty coyote visits West Seattle backyard

Rose de Dan‘s camera has caught coyotes before. This week, a particularly thirsty one discovered her backyard pond in East Admiral and showed up to drink up:

The last few nights, I have been privileged to hear coyote conversations (yips) that sounded like they were less than a block away. Last night, one of the coyotes stopped by the Wild Reiki Spa for a drink at the fountain. He must have drunk the water a little too quickly, since you can hear him giving a few genteel coughs.

Besides allowing me to see wildlife, the cam acts as a warning system for my urban West Seattle neighbors, encouraging them to keep their cats inside and to be careful when walking small or elderly dogs at twilight, night, and early morning. Here are some tips on how to co-exist peacefully with coyotes.