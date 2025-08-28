Two afternoon community meetings, free film screening, library party with free cake, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Sunflowers and visitor, photographed by Tom Trulin)

Even as the holiday-weekend quiet approaches, there’s plenty to do! Here’s our list for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Still lots of time left in gardening season! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOL: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, near north lot) will be open noon-7 pm. Free.

BRACE POINT PROJECT MEETING: Noon-1 pm, Seattle City Light has an online community meeting for info and Q&A about the long-planned Brace Point Underground Cable Project. Go here to register for the meeting link.

COLMAN POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the heated salt-water pool on the shore is open with sessions noon-7 pm – see the schedule here. Fee.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD MEETING: 1:30-4 pm, as previewed here, with update on the Enterprise Initiative that’s likely to affect the West Seattle light rail project. The agenda has info on attending and/or commenting online or in person.

END-OF-SUMMER PARTY AT WEST SEATTLE LIBRARY: 3-4:30 pm, drop in to celebrate what’s been a summer of lots of reading! And enjoy free cake! (2306 42nd SW)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library’s weekly event is canceled today (see special event below!).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s C. Davis Texas BBQ.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

FREE MENDING WORKSHOP: 5-8 pm at KAVU (9064 Delridge Way SW), all skill levels – our calendar listing has details and the RSVP link.

MAGIC AT THE LIBRARY: 5 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), see world-class magician Maritess Zurbano. Free, all ages.

DUSTY 45s WITH ABBIGALE: Free live music 6-9 pm at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, White Center).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Rather walk? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

FREE FILM: As previewed here, screening of “Can’t Look Away: The Case Against Social Media,” 6 pm at Admiral Theater (2343 California SW), with panel discussion.

THE HIVES LISTENING PARTY: Free, all-ages event at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, be among the first to hear “The Hives Forever, Forever The Hives” – with freebies and giveaways.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Kingblind and Teenage Rampage, 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!