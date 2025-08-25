TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Last Monday of August, with extended heat alert

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Monday, August 25, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The Extreme Heat Warning alert is now extended until 5 am Wednesday. Sunday was Seattle’s hottest August 24th on record, with a high of 90 degrees. The forecast for today is sunny, mid-80s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:19 am; sunset will be at 8:02 pm. Tomorrow will be the last sunset in the 8 pm hour until April 16, 2026.

(Sunday’s sunset – photo by Victoria Gnatoka)

ROAD WORK

-SDOT says Admiral Way Bridge work should be almost wrapped up this week, meaning Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge will reopen.

-WSDOT says tunnel-texture work has shifted to southbound 99:

All southbound SR 99 lanes through the tunnel will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Aug. 25, through Thursday morning, Aug. 28, for texturing the driving surface. All southbound SR 99 traffic will need to exit to Denny Way. The Sixth Avenue North on-ramp to southbound SR 99 and the right lane of southbound SR 99 will close an hour earlier at 10 p.m. A signed detour around the tunnel closure will use city streets and southbound I-5.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer schedule, with later runs on Friday (tonight!) and Saturday nights, and on other weeknights with Mariners home games.

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners at home vs. San Diego tonight, 6:40 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Reopened Sunday afternoon after a day and a half of work. Here’s the view looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water?