TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Highway 509 blocked after crash related to West Seattle incident

9:58 PM: If you have to head south any time soon, you’ll want to avoid southbound Highway 509. It’s blocked a mile or so south of Cloverdale because of a crash involving drivers described as a suspect and victim in a West Seattle incident – the victim was said to be following the suspect after some kind of incident, possibly involving a gun, which officers say may have been thrown out of a car window on the West Seattle Bridge. Lots to sort out but in the meantime, southbound 509 is said to be fully blocked.

10:34 PM: Listening back to archived emergency-radio exchanges, this began with the victim alleging the suspect had shot at him “in a parking lot on Harbor Avenue.” Police are reported to have taken the suspect into custody at the crash scene.