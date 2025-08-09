West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police response at Duwamish Head

August 9, 2025 9:07 pm
3 COMMENTS
9:07 PM: Traffic is jammed because of a road-blocking police response at Duwamish Head. We don’t yet know what happened – leaving Alki, we got caught in it ourselves. A texter says it was a guns-drawn response.

9:48 PM: Finally made it back to HQ. Commenter N7oep notes that this resulted in damage to Seattle Police cars. Steve Pumphrey sent this video of one being towed:

Steve also sent this video of the response:

9:59 PM: Catching up via archived audio, the initial call was gunfire, and police briefly pursued the suspect; when they initially stopped her, she was reported to be “non-compliant” and tried driving away – that’s how at least one patrol car was damaged – but they soon stopped and arrested her and another person.

  • n7oep August 9, 2025 (9:19 pm)
    Pursuit of shooting suspects. 2 police cars rammed and being towed as well as suspect vehicle. 2 suspects in custody. 

  • Bill at Duwamish Head August 9, 2025 (9:35 pm)
    Thank you for the update. I was the original tester, and guns out in front of our condo was a bit scary. 

  • Rhonda August 9, 2025 (9:51 pm)
    Unrelated, but we’re hearing very large booms to the north of us here in Arbor Heights.

