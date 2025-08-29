SPORTS: West Seattle High School football fundraiser kicks off as first game nears

(September 2024 WSB photo)

Next weekend, high-school football season kicks off. West Seattle High School is scheduled to play its first game on the road, 5 pm Saturday, September 6, in Yakima vs. La Salle HS. Even before the season begins, head coach Anthony Stordahl tells WSB, the year’s biggest fundraiser in support of his team is off and running. It’s an online fundraising campaign, and the coach explains, “This is the only fundraiser we will do this year to raise the money needed to have a successful season. The money goes toward equipment, travel expenses, nutrition for players, and a lot more.” They’re hoping to have a few dine-out fundraisers too, but the online donations will comprise the lion’s share of the Wildcats’ fundraising. Their first home game is the annual Huling Bowl crosstown faceoff with Chief Sealth IHS, 7 pm Friday, September 19 (see the full season schedule here). Meantime, donations will be welcomed here.