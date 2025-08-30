West Seattle, Washington

SINGERS WANTED! Open rehearsals start soon in West Seattle for Boeing Employees Choir (no Boeing affiliation required)

August 30, 2025 8:04 pm
Though it’s called the Boeing Employees Choir, you don’t have to have any affiliation with Boeing in order to join it, so they’re sending out a call for singers as open rehearsals approach. Here’s the announcement:

Singers Wanted!

Gershwin? Brahms? Whitacre? If you love to sing or want to discover your talent, we invite you to join the Boeing Employees Choir (open to all), performing everything from Bach to Broadway.

Open Rehearsals
Starting September 9, 2025
Tuesdays @ 7 PM
Tibbetts United Methodist Church
3940 41st Ave SW, West Seattle

For more info: www.boeingchoir.org

Please let us know by email if you are coming!
Email: president@boeingchoir.org

