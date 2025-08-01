Seafair Air Show and West Seattle side effects: Saturday’s schedule

Those are four of the Blue Angels, photographed today from Duwamish Head by David Hutchinson, Wherever you were in West Seattle, you likely heard and/or saw a pass or two during the Seafair airshow (which is mainly aimed at people watching from Lake Washington). In north West Seattle, you might also have seen/heard a military helicopter circling (thanks to JayDee for the tip), apparently waiting for its airshow turn, while over south West Seattle, you likely noticed a lot of civilian air traffic overhead, especially between about 1 and 2:30 pm. As online flight trackers verified, that was commercial jet traffic being diverted because of the air show, which is on a similar schedule tomorrow, so be ready for another round of sound. The lineup can be found on the Seafair website and the Museum of Flight website – the MoF is again having its Jet Blast Bash all weekend, which includes (with admission fee or membership) the chance to watch the Blue Angels take off from Boeing Field before their performances, scheduled to start just after 3:30 pm both days this weekend.

(Thursday photo by Jamie Kinney)