ROAD WORK ALERT: SW Roxbury, 15th SW and 16th SW delays expected Wednesday night

Late summer is busy for road crews, trying to get work done before fall arrives. We’ve been including reminders in our daily traffic etc. roundups about White Center road work toward the end of this week. There’s more, according to this alert today from King County Road Services:

Overnight Lane Restrictions: SW Roxbury St between 26th Ave SW & 15th Ave SW and 15th/16th Ave from Roxbury to SW 110th St 8/13 – White Center Crews will reduce traffic to a single lane throughout the project limits on SW Roxbury St between 26th Ave SW and 15th Ave SW and on 15th/16th Ave from Roxbury to SW 110th St for crosswalk striping. Work will take place overnight on Wed. Aug. 13, from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Thurs. Aug. 14. Striping is a moving operation – flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

This is related to the ongoing curb-ramp work that county crews have been doing in the same area.