RETURNING! West Seattle Mrs. Roper Romp set for August 23

(July 19 WSB photo by Oliver Hamlin)

Hot off their award-winning appearance in the West Seattle Grand Parade, the West Seattle Mrs. Ropers are ready for their own annual parade – the Roper Romp through The Junction. Just finalized and announced – so you can get your caftan and wig ready to join in – it’s happening Saturday, August 23rd, starting at 5 pm at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska). From the announcement:

The Helens are back for another glorious evening where caftans rule, cocktails sparkle and strangers become instant friends. Join us as we sashay our way through the Junction’s best bars and eateries. Expect live music, themed food & drink specials, bowling, photo ops, and maybe even a karaoke battle. More details to come! *The Mrs. Roper Romp is a retro-inspired bar crawl experience celebrating the sass & style of the iconic Helen Roper, from the ’70s sitcom “Three’s Company”

This will be the third annual West Seattle Roper Romp! We counted more than 100 participants last year (WSB coverage here).