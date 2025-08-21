Rat City Art Walk, ’70s dance party, music, wine, books, more for your Thursday in West Seattle and beyond

(Sunflower photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Many ways to enjoy the hours ahead! Here’s our list for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Still lots of time left in gardening season! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open today and every day through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOL: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, near north lot) will be open noon-7 pm. Free.

COLMAN POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the heated salt-water pool on the shore is open with sessions noon-7 pm – see the schedule here. Fee.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

DROP-IN CHESS: Teens are invited to come play at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:30 pm.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Thai-U-Up.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

RAT CITY ART AND FOOD WALK: It’s the third Thursday of the month, so, starting at 5, it’s the Rat City Art and Food Walk! You can wander South Delridge and north White Center business districts – more than 100 artists at 30+ locations, listed here.

POSTCARD HAPPY HOUR: Extra monthly session for Postcards4Democracy long-distance advocacy, 5-7 pm at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW).

DUSTY 45s WITH ROXBURY SAINTS: West Seattle music 6-9 pm at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, White Center).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Rather walk? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

STEELHEAD CONSERVATION: That’s the topic tonight at 6:30 pm at Emerald Water Anglers (4707 California SW), with John McMillan. Call the shop to see if there’s room left to attend.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: It’s All Happening, Mason Derleth, Oscar Warnersmith, 7 pm, all ages, $10 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC BOOK TALK: Live, free, all-ages event at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, Duff McKagan moderates discussion of “Tearing Down The Orange Curtain: How Punk Rock Brought Orange County To The World” by Nate Jackson and Daniel Kohn.

’70S DANCE PARTY: Get a leather-fringe vest and bell-bottom pants and go boogie at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), 7-9 pm. 21+.

REIKI GONG BATH IMMERSION: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska).

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Silk Safari, 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!