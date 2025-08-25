PREVIEW: ‘Can’t Look Away: The Case Against Social Media’ screens at Admiral Theater on Thursday

This Thursday, a new documentary about social media and children/teenagers will be shown in West Seattle. Here’s the announcement from organizers, inviting you to be there for the film and a discussion afterward:

On Thursday, August 28 at 6:00 p.m., the Admiral Theatre in West Seattle will host a free, one-night-only screening of “Can’t Look Away: The Case Against Social Media” — a gripping new documentary that pulls back the curtain on how social media companies are knowingly harming children.

The film exposes a chilling truth: our kids are addicted to their screens because that’s how these platforms were built to work. With algorithms engineered to exploit developing brains, apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat aren’t just influencing youth culture — they’re fueling a public health crisis.

The statistics are staggering.

-95% of teens use social media; over a third are on it “almost constantly” (Pew Research).

-57% of teen girls report persistent sadness or hopelessness (CDC).

-The American Psychological Association and U.S. Surgeon General have both issued urgent warnings linking social media to rising rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation among youth.

But there’s another side to this story — and it starts right here in Seattle.

The Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC), headquartered here, is featured prominently in the film. Led by former tech insiders, SMVLC is preparing a landmark case against Snapchat, arguing the company’s design knowingly contributes to child exploitation, addiction, and harm. They are representing families who’ve experienced devastating losses, including Aaron Ping, who lost his teenage son in December 2024 and will speak on the post-film panel.

The panel also includes:

Laura Marquez-Garrett, attorney with Social Media Victims Law Center

Kelly Stonelake, former Meta employee and whistleblower

Emily Cherkin, M.Ed., public policy expert and “The Screentime Consultant”

Moderated by: Sarah Gardner, CEO of the Heat Initiative