Outdoor concert at The Mount, Blue Angels, HPIC First Friday, more on our list!

(Blue Angels on Thursday, seen from West Seattle – photo by Dawn Roeder)

The Seafair Weekend Festival is the big event for the next three days, and while that’s mostly happening outside West Seattle (except for flyovers), it tends to mean there’s not much else scheduled. But here’s what IS happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER SCRAMBLE SCAVENGER HUNT: This is Day 2 for the Summer Scramble scavenger hunt. Not too late to jump in!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SHIP TOURS: The two US Navy ships that sailed by during the Parade of Ships on Tuesday are open for tours at U.S. Coast Guard Pier 46 downtown, 10 am-4 pm daily through Sunday. Info, rules, maps are here.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: The spraypark is open every day 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS: Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm), Delridge, and Hiawatha (both noon-5:30 pm) will be open today.

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water pool is open to the public today, noon-7 pm.

SEATTLE TERIYAKI HISTORY & MORE: See this new exhibit at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) while the museum is open noon-4 pm today.

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: The Elections Group meets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 2-4 pm.

BLUE ANGELS: Today, the US Navy aerobatic team is scheduled to be up once for the Seafair Weekend Air Show approximately 3:35 pm-4:40 pm (and always subject to change). If you go to Lake Washington to watch, no admission charge today; otherwise, you might see the occasional flyby in this area after the Boeing Field takeoff.

HPIC FIRST FRIDAY: Music, food, fun at Highland Park Improvement Club‘s 12th/Holden site, 5:30-8:30 pm.

OPEN MIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) hosts an open mic for all genres, 6-8 pm.

SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE MOUNT: First concert of Providence Mount St. Vincent‘s four-Friday series, 6:30 pm, Danny Vernon with The Illusion of Elvis. Free, and/or bring $ to buy barbecue dinner available starting at 5:30 pm. Also, bring your own chair. South side of The Mount’s campus. (4831 35th SW)

DUBSEA FISH STICKS: 6:35 pm home game vs. the Seattle Samurai is sold out, as is season-closing night tomorrow!

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, music at 8, Rootbeer, Surf the Pines, Alberta and the Dead Eyes at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10, 21+.

LISTENING & SIGNING AT EASY STREET: Listening party and signing for Nation of Language at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, free, all ages.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Vitamin D spins tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating with live music – tonight, Darcy Carlson – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

