Never too soon to think Halloween! Two West Seattle notes

Yes, really, we have two reasons to mention Halloween today, even though it’s more than 2 1/2 months away …

HALLOWEEN STOCKPILE SALE: Patricia wants to be sure you have plenty of advance notice that she is having a sale because she’s getting out of the Halloween-decoration business after many years of delighting neighbors and visitors – the reader-contributed photos above and below are just a few of those we’ve received spotlighting her past displays. She is selling her stockpile to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank: “I am retiring from the ‘business’ of Halloween home decor. Over the years I have amassed a substantial number of decorations and hope to turn those items into much-needed cash for the food bank.”

Patricia’s all-Halloween WSFB-fundraiser sale is set for 9 am-4 pm Saturday and Sunday, August 23 and 24, at 2752 38th SW – cash only.

HALLOWEEN STORE: A concerned reader contacted us recently, worried that Spirit Halloween wouldn’t be returning to Westwood Village’s ex-Bed Bath Beyond for a fourth season, since it wasn’t on their website, though other 2025 stores were, and there was no signage on the storefront (at least as of last we looked). We found job listings that had been posted this past spring for fall 2025, which seemed like a hint they would indeed be returning, but now there’s no doubt – the WWV seasonal store has been added to . No opening date listed, but the past two years, they’ve opened by the last week of August.